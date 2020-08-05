Rihanna Shows Off Make-Up Free Glow While Sharing Nighttime Routine

Rihanna’s skin is just out here glowin’!

The 32-year-old singer dropped her skincare line just last week, Fenty Skin, and now she is putting it to use. The beauty mogul gave fans an inside look of her beauty routine by sharing her nighttime skincare ritual in a new video for Harper’s Bazaar’s series, “Go To Bed With Me.”

Step 1: She took off her full face of makeup by using Fenty Skin’s two-in-one cleanser and makeup remover dubbed Total Cleanser.

“My skin feels really supple and really soft, because as I was cleansing our Total Cleanser adds nutrients right back into your skin. So you don’t get that dry stripy feeling,” she shared in the video after completing her first step.

Step 2: The songstress then used her Fat Water toning product, which helps “refining and reducing pores, my favorite, because the smaller the pores the younger you look. And at 32 I’m all about keeping it tight,” she shared.

Adding, “What I love most about this toner is the fact that it does not strip away your skin, it leaves moisture in your skin, it adds moisture to your skin.”

Step 3: Rihanna finished her bedtime skincare routine with Fenty Skin Moisturizer, which she said she is pretty proud of.

“This is a product that I’m really really proud of, because I come from the islands and I grew up around coral reefs, and our Fenty Skin Moisturizer has an added sunscreen SPF 30, it’s also a 2-in-1. Our SPF is coral reef friendly,” she shared.

The entertainer also spilled some of her “best” skincare secrets in the vid!

“Whether it’s drinking a lot of water or I travel a lot, so my skin gets dry on the plane and I need it to stay hydrated, so I use our Fenty Beauty hydrating mist,” she said. “It’s a makeup refreshing mist, but it also doubles as a hydrating mist.”

Rihanna, who graced the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar, also explained her vision for Fenty in an interview with the publication.

“I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skincare from the very beginning,” she shared. “It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”