Rihanna Slays Super Bowl LVII Halftime With 12-Song Set

Rihanna brought out all the hits at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show – all while soaring feet in the air on a moving platform.

The songbird belted out some of her most iconic songs including, “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl In the World,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work, Work, Work,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town”, “Umbrella,” “Diamonds” and several others.

Clad in a skin–tight all-red ensemble with a low slung jumpsuit, Rihanna definitely caught fans’ attention. While chatting with Nate Burleson for “CBS This Morning” earlier in the week, Rihanna did say she was “thinking about bringing someone,” to the big game — although she wasn’t joined on stage by any celebrity special guests.

It was a big comeback moment for the incredible singer — her performance marked one of her first major performances since she welcomed her son with rapper A$AP Rocky w in May 2022. Just recently, Rihanna shared a closeup look at her cutie baby in a sweet TikTok video.

This Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show was definitely one to remember!

