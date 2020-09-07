Riley Keough Marks 2 Months Since Brother’s Death: ‘I Would Give Anything For 1 More Minute’

Riley Keough is honoring her late brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12 at the age of 27.

The “Zola” actress, 31, shared a throwback photo of herself and her younger sibling on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 7, two months after his tragic passing. She captioned the picture, “Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother.”

Riley also paid tribute to Benjamin in August by sharing a series of old snaps to her Instagram Story. The “Devil All the Time” star commemorated her brother’s memory that same month with a new tattoo of his name “Benjamin Stone” on her collarbone.

Riley and Benjamin are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband Danny Keough. She is also mom to 11-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

In July, Presley’s rep, Roger Widynowski, told Access Hollywood that she was “beyond devastated” over the death of her son.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated, but try to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” Widynowski said at the time. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Shortly after the sad news, Riley grieved her brother in a heartbreaking tribute posted to Instagram on July 18. “Mornings are the hardest,” she wrote. “I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me.”

She continued, “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

