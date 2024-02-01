Riley Keough & Priscilla Presley Remember Late Lisa Marie Presley On Her 56th Birthday

Lisa Marie Presley’s mother and daughter are honoring her memory on a bittersweet milestone.

The late singer-songwriter would have turned 56 on Feb. 1 and Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough marked the occasion with heartfelt social media tributes. Both Priscilla and Riley shared throwback photos with Lisa Marie on their respective Instagram pages, with the musician bearing an especially striking resemblance to her father, Elvis Presley, while posing alongside her mom.

“I miss you ‘Yisa,'” Priscilla wrote, captioning the black-and-white snap. “You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul. Mom ♥️.”

For her part, Riley posted a solo shot of a young Lisa Marie smiling against a scenic cityscape. The actress kept her caption brief but poignant, writing, “Happy Birthday mama,” alongside a heart-hands emoji.

Riley and Priscilla’s latest remembrances comes just weeks after another poignant anniversary. Last month, the “Daisy Jones & The Six” star and her grandmother marked the one-year since Lisa Marie’s sudden death.

Priscilla noted the difficult emotions she felt while commemorating what she called a “very solemn day,” and how she believes Lisa Marie has reunited with her legendary father.

“It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you,” she wrote on X at the time. “Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father. Only that… gives me comfort.”

Lisa Marie’s legacy will continue to live on in her own words, too.

Riley recently confirmed that she’s collaborated with publisher Random House to help finish her mother’s upcoming autobiography, which is due out in October and being billed as “the most intimate look at the Presley family to date.”

Lisa Marie passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, just days after she supported Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” film and star Austin Butler at that year’s Golden Globes. She was 54.

A coroner’s report later determined her cause of death to be complications from a small bowel obstruction.

In addition to Riley and Priscilla, she is survived by her ex-husbands Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood. She and Michael shared 15-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley. Her and Danny’s son, Riley’s younger brother Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 at age 27.