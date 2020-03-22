Rita Wilson Rapping Naughty By Nature In Quarantine Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Rita Wilson hasn’t lost her rhythm in self-isolation!

The actress and singer showed off her jaw-dropping rap skills in an Instagram video on Sunday, delighting her nearly 1 million followers with a spot-on rendition of Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.” Yes, really!

Rita played a bit coy as the song started but she soon launched into the rapid-fire verses with ease, spitting bars right along with the iconic track for its entirety. As if that weren’t enough, she also delivered a subtle shoutout to her fellow sci-fi fans, reading a copy of “Ender’s Game” at the beginning of the clip.

Fans and famous friends alike flocked to the comment section to praise Rita’s impressive performance, with celebrities including Kris Jenner and Jennifer Aniston chiming in.

“OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!!” Kris wrote alongside a string of applause, heart eyes and praying hands emojis.

Though the 63-year-old’s surprise talent show was an undeniable hit, she approached it with a modest and self-deprecating attitude.

“Quarantine stir crazy. See it to believe it,” Rita wrote in her caption.

She and husband Tom Hanks have been closed off from others since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The actor announced the news on Instagram, revealing that he and his wife were diagnosed in Australia after experiencing symptoms from body aches to slight fevers.

The longtime spouses have since left the hospital and remain in isolation but are clearly finding ways to have fun as they continue on the road to recovery. One day after Tom revealed his and Rita’s condition, he illustrated their focus on staying positive by dropping a reference to one of his most beloved movies, 1992’s “A League of Their Own.”

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” he wrote in part, captioning a smiling selfie of him and Rita.

The A-listers were the first major celebrities to go public with their illness as heightened coronavirus pandemic guidelines continue sweeping the globe. Following Tom and Rita’s message, stars from Idris Elba to Andy Cohen and more have confirmed their own positive test results.

