Tom Hanks & Barack Obama Meet Up On Greece Vacation With Their Families

Tom Hanks and Barack Obama turned their respective family vacations into the ultimate power lunch!

The Oscar winner and wife Rita Wilson were spotted dining with the 44th U.S. president, former first lady Michelle Obama, and the Obamas’ daughters Malia and Sasha in Sifnos, Greece, earlier this month.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Tom and Rita and the Obamas appeared to enjoy an al fresco meal at local hotspot Cantina. The families are said to have been shuttled to the restaurant from a yacht that docked nearby.

An eyewitness told the UK outlet that they were uncharacteristically “starstruck” over seeing Obama, adding that his presence was “surreal” and “pretty overwhelming” and that they had to ask the group’s security to use the restroom.

The Obamas were in town for the their foundation’s global leadership event. According to the organization’s website, the gathering took place June 27 in Athens. As for Hanks and Wilson, the couple reportedly became Greek citizens in 2020 and enjoy frequent getaways to the island nation.

Hanks and the former commander-in-chief have been friendly for years and the actor was previously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, near the end of Obama’s second term in office.

The following year, the pair, along with Michelle, joined Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Springsteen for a glam getaway on David Geffen’s luxury sea vessel. Hanks told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” afterward that the trip was “off-the-scale fantastic.”

— Erin Biglow