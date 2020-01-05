Rita Wilson’s Glam Squad Is Missing Ahead Of Golden Globes 2020: ‘Trying To Be Zen’

Rita Wilson is trying to be calm amid a potentially stressful situation!

Just hours before the 2020 Golden Globes, the 63-year-old actress revealed that her glam squad was missing in action. “My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late,” she tweeted.

The star continued to share updates about the situation on social media, adding, “Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen… Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup person still not here.”

Despite the setback, Rita has an exciting night ahead. She will attend the award ceremony to support husband Tom Hanks, who is nominated for his role as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” He will also be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the event.

Our fingers are crossed that Rita’s glam team arrives soon!

— Gabi Duncan