‘Riverdale’ Isn’t Ready To Say Goodbye To Luke Perry: Here’s What Happened In The Season Finale Last Night

WATCH: KJ Apa’s Story Of How ‘Riverdale’ Dad Luke Perry Was A Real-Life Father Figure Will Make You Cry



To be expected, “Riverdale” ended its third season with twists and turns of epic proportions!

The episode picks up where we left off last Wednesday with Betty (Lili Reinhart) waking up in the home of Penelope Blossom, despite having passed out at The Farm headquarters after discovering Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray) was stealing organs.

Betty walks to the dining room to find Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) being held hostage by Penelope with Sister Woodhouse.

Then the gang all sat down to one of the weirdest dinner parties we have ever seen in “Riverdale,” with guests including the Black Hood (Betty’s father Hal Cooper) and the mysterious Gargoyle King.

Over dinner, Penelope reveals that she recruited Chick (Betty’s fake half-brother) to pose as her dead son Jason Blossom and as the Gargoyle King in order to introduce the dangerous game of Gryphons and Gargoyles to the students of Riverdale High.

The crew then must endure a death-defying game avoiding poison drinks, guns-bearing Gargoyles, and a wrestler out to kill Archie.

Although Luke Perry’s character Fred Andrews does not appear in the episode, Archie tells his friends, “If I don’t make it, tell my mom and dad I love them.”

READ: Find Out What Went Down On Luke Perry’s Final ‘Riverdale’ Episode

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that Fred’s fate will be dealt with in Season 4.

Once the crew have completed the game, they race to The Farm to find that the members of the cult are missing. Betty’s mom Alice managed to smuggle Cheryl Blossom out of The Farm, as part of her plan to investigate and stop Edgar with FBI Agent Smith. Smith is then revealed to be Alice’s long-lost son with Jughead’s father FP Jones.

Hermione Lodge is arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, which is another scheme of Hiram’s to get back at her and Veronica for landing him in jail.

In the final scene, the gang makes a pact to avoid getting caught up in dangerous hobbies as they toast to their senior year. We then fast forward to Spring Break of their senior year where we find Betty, Archie, and Veronica naked in the woods covered in blood!

“After tonight, we never speak of this, ever, not to each other, not to our parents, no one.” Betty says. “We finish our senior year, we graduate and we go our separate ways. That is the only way we won’t get caught.”

7 Times The ‘Riverdale’ Cast Was Total Friendship Goals

