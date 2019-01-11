This Southside Serpent clearly isn’t a fan of the POTUS…

“Riverdale” star Skeet Ulrich took to Instagram on Thursday to post a throwback video of a rather explicit song he wrote about President Donald Trump.

“I made this a couple of years ago after Trump was elected…I feel it bears repeating,” he captioned the video of himself strumming the guitar as he sings.

**WARNING: Graphic language ahead

He starts off by saying, “This is for you babe” before he moves into the f-bomb filled chorus section.

In fact, the entire song is a collection of “F**k you’s.”

Much like his “Riverdale” character FP Jones, Skeet doesn’t seem to hide his rugged rebellious side and has become known for his unfiltered clapbacks on social media.

In August, the single dad posted a photo of himself and “Riverdale” co-star Vanessa Morgan, who plays fellow Southside Serpent Toni Topez.

After the photo sparked dating rumors, Skeet savagely came after an Instagram user in the comments and addressed that he has been dealing with an Internet stalker.

“Vanessa and I are not dating we are friends just like the rest of our cast” he said.

The 48-year-old then threatened to release private information about the Internet stalker that cost him “thousands of dollars.”

A warning to all (even the POTUS), this Serpent is ready to speak his mind and play dirty!