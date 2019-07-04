‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Is Engaged To Michael Kopech – See Her Stunning Ring!

Toni Topaz is off the market!

“Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan is engaged to her MLB star love Michael Kopech.

She posted two loved up snaps with her man where you can see her stunning large teardrop engagement ring.

“Happy 4th everyone!” she wrote.

Her co-star Madelaine Petsch wished her well in the comment section writing, “Name a cuter couple I’ll wait.” She also added, “Crying so happy.”

Michael also shared a video of the proposal, which took place in front of a waterfall in Arizona.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly,” he wrote. ” I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially”

“Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol. You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life,” he continued.

“You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. I’m incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you,” he added.

“I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH. @vanessamorgan,” he concluded.

Honestly, we’re crying a little bit over here at that epic love note!

— Stephanie Swaim