Rob Kardashian Is Still Banned From Instagram Despite New Account: This Is Who’s Actually Running It

Is Rob Kardashian getting a second chance on Instagram? Not so fast.

Nearly two years after the sock mogul was abruptly banned from the platform after posting sexually explicit photos of ex Blac Chyna months after their breakup, a new verified account under his name began to pick up steam.

On Wednesday, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both promoted the new handle, @robkardashianofficial, by sharing screenshots of its grid, which included snaps of Rob’s Arthur George products and personal photos of his 2-year-old daughter, Dream.

“Everyone go follow @robkardashianofficial!!! ❤️” Kris wrote alongside her post.

While it initially appeared that Rob was the one running the account, which would mean his embargo had been lifted, a spokesperson for Instagram confirmed to Access that his ban is still in place – and that it’s actually his mom’s company crafting the posts.

“He is banned from the platform per our policies,” the spokesperson shared. “It is a fan account that is run by Jenner Communications.”

According to the spokesperson, Instagram has specific rules in place for fan accounts to make sure fans aren’t confused about who’s actually pressing post.

“There are specifications, like not posting in first person in terms of the caption,” they explained. “The bio has to specify and state that it’s being managed externally and not by Rob himself.”

Despite some initial confusion from fans, it looks like @robkardashianofficial is in line with Instagram’s rules. The account’s bio currently reads “Account managed by Jenner Communications” (though this disclaimer was not included in Kris and Kourtney’s screenshots). And, while some of its photos and captions seem personal – especially those of Dream – none are written in the first person.

“If there is an overabundance of what seems to be like personal content, at that point we would reach out and have a conversation about who’s actually managing the account, and from there we would make a decision about how to remedy the situation,” the spokesperson said.

For those looking to get Rob content straight from the source, the sock mogul is still running his own Twitter account.

Access has reached out to Kris for comment.