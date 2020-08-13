Rob Kardashian Poses In The Pool With Tristan Thompson On Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Vacation

It looks like two of the most important men in Khloé Kardashian‘s life are spending some quality time together!

The Good American founder’s brother, Rob Kardashian, had some fun in the sun with Tristan Thompson on a recent family trip in celebration of Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday. In an Instagram photo, Rob lounged on a pool float in swim trunks and a bucket hat, shooting the camera a smile, while Tristan also broke out a huge grin.

Other vacation pictures on Rob’s Instagram showed off a full view of the luxe pool, a bright blue ocean, a tropical drink and a dazzling firework display.

“Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️” the caption read. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You💙💙 WOO!!”

While the Arthur George mogul didn’t specify where he and his family were vacationing, one of his pics featured a boat decorated with the Turks and Caicos flag, hinting that the Kardashian-Jenner clan spent Kylie’s special day in the Caribbean country.

Tristan also shared a snap with Rob, and he made the strength of their friendship clear in his caption.

“My Cro 4L @robkardashianofficial 💙,” he wrote.

While Rob has kept his life private over the past few years, opting out of taking part in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” he’s begun slowly stepping back into the spotlight in recent months.

The 33-year-old made an exciting appearance at Khloé’s 36th birthday party this June. The birthday girl shared two photos of her brother at the bash: one with them posing with sister Kendall Jenner, and another where he stood by Tristan.

“💕FAMILY💕,” Khloé captioned the shots.

Back in July, Khloé told People that her brother will be making appearances on “KUWTK” again when the show returns this fall.

“Rob is going to be on the show more … We’re filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I’m excited for everyone to see that,” she told the outlet. “He’s such a good person and I’m just happy he’s coming back around on camera a little bit more.”