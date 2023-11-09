Robert De Niro’s Company Found Liable In Gender Discrimination Case

Robert De Niro’s company has been found liable in a gender discrimination case with his ex assistant.

The actor’s company Canal Productions was found liable on Thursday in the case with his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson and was ordered to pay her $1.264 million, Access Hollywood confirms.

Graham Chase Robinson’s attorney David Sanford issued a statement to Access Hollywood about the situation saying she has been “completely” exonerated.

“We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson’s favor against Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions. Not only did Ms. Robinson win her case against Canal but the jury completely vindicated Ms. Robinson by finding De Niro’s claims against her to be without merit,” the statement reads.

The 80-year-old has previously called his former assistant’s claims “nonsense” in court testimony. NBC News reports that De Niro was not found personally liable in the case.

Access Hollywood has reached out to De Niro’s team for comment.