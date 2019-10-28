Robert Evans, Producer Of ‘Chinatown’ And ‘The Godfather,’ Dies At 89

Hollywood has lost a legendary producer.

Robert Evans has passed away at the age of 89, NBC News has confirmed.

“We are confirming news concerning our client Robert Evans passing away Saturday; however, no statement has been issued by the family yet,” his rep told NBC News.

His cause of death is not currently known.

In 1998 he suffered three strokes but later recovered, per TMZ.

He was known for producing classic films like, “The Godfather,” “Chinatown,” “Urban Coowboy,” “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “The Out-of-Towners.”

His most recent credit was on “The Strangers at the Palazzo d’Oro,” which is currently in pre-production, where he served as executive producer.

Prior to that, he worked as an EP on the “Urban Cowboy” TV movie.

In the ’60s he was made the head of Paramount, where he oversaw classics like “The Odd Couple,” “True Grit,” “The Italian Job,” “Harold and Maude” and more, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was married seven times, including marriages to Sharon Hugueny, Camilla Sparv, Ali MacGraw, Phyllis George, Catherine Oxenberg, Leslie Ann Woodward and Victoria White.

He shares a son, Josh, who he shared with Ali MacGraw.

R.I.P. Robert Evans.

— Stephanie Swaim