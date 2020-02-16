Robert Pattinson Admits That People Think He Smells Like A Crayon

RPatz isn’t afraid to keep things real!

Robert Pattinson spoke out to Allure magazine and revealed that he smells like something you might find in a classroom.

The “Twilight” alum was asked to describe how he smells and he responded, “Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon.”

The publication asked, “Like you’re made of wax?” To which he responded, “Yes! Like I’, embalmed.”

The actor, who has been the face of Dior Homme fragrance since 2013, also described what the new scent smells like, admitting that he doesn’t know what wood smells like.

“I hardly ever wear fragrances. If I wear a fragrance, I find it quite overbearing. But this one, for some reason, you don’t really notice you’re wearing it. I can never really describe it. People are like, ‘It is woody smelling?’ But I don’t really know what wood smells like. It definitely makes me feel more awake. There’s something fresh about it.”

Well, even if he does smell like a crayon and can’t identify what wood smells like, he’s still the “most handsome man in the world,” according to the golden ratio of beauty phi.

Earlier this month, Dr. De Silva of the Centre For Advanced Facial And Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London told The Daily Mail that his golden ratio analysis of celebrities’ faces resulted in Pattinson as the “clear winner” with a score of 92.15 percent.

— Stephanie Swaim