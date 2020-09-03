Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For Covid-19, Halting ‘The Batman’ Production (Reports)

Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, causing the production of ‘The Batman’ to come to a halt.

Warner Bros. said in a statement, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” While the studio did not specify which member of production was infected, sources tell Vanity Fair that Robert is the individual mentioned.

This is the second time production on the film has shut down, the first back in March at the start of the lockdown.

The first trailer for “The Batman” premiered in late August at DC FanDome’s virtual event. The film stars Robert as the titular character, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. The movie is set to premiere in 2021—no word yet on if this latest production halt will cause a change in premiere date.

