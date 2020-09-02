Robin Thicke And Fiancée April Love Geary Expecting Third Child Together (Reports)

Looks like Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have another little one on the way! According to Us Weekly, the engaged couple is expecting their third child together.

The pair already shares 2-year-old daughter Mia and 1-year-old Lola. Robin also shares 10-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.

25-year-old April and 43-year-old Robin have been together since 2014, and the model took to Instagram this week to celebrate the milestone.

“Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us. I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover,” she wrote. “I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always.”

The couple got engaged in December 2018 when April was expecting their second child together. She shared a series of sweet black-and-white snaps embracing her hubby-to-be in front of the Christmas tree. It was an especially meaningful time for the couple, as they had recently lost most of their home due to California wildfires.

After announcing her second pregnancy, April also slammed “obsessed” trolls who thought she should be married to Thicke before having more children. “Why are women so obsessed with telling me I need a ring? Getting married is the easy part,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Seeing how you are together after having babies is the hard part. We’re in 2018. Not the 1950s. Women don’t need to get married before having babies. Y’all need to chill.”

Robin and April have yet to confirm her third pregnancy on social media. Access Hollywood has reached out to representatives for the couple.

— by Katcy Stephan