Robin Williams’ Son Reflects On His Father’s Heartbreaking Struggle With ‘Personal Pain’

Robin Williams’ son is reflecting on his father’s “heartbreaking” struggle with depression.

Ahead of what would have been the late actor’s 68th birthday on July 21, Zak Williams sat down with “Good Morning Britain” for a candid interview, in which he opened up about his dad’s private mental health battle.

“It was heartbreaking because he still went out and wanted to share his feelings of laughter and humor with the world,” Zak said of the celebrated comedian, who died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63.

“And while he was suffering and struggling, he still went out and performed,” Zak added. “I admire him and loved him so and having to share him was hard. I didn’t know what I could do or how I could be of support because he wasn’t always open to sharing his personal pain and struggle.”

The 36-year-old mental health advocate and entrepreneur recently welcomed his first child in May 2019 with fiancée Olivia June, and he proudly paid tribute to his father by naming his son McLaurin, which was Robin’s middle name.

“Both his mom and I are seeking to be vulnerable and open in sharing our feelings and love for him in as many ways and at every opportunity because life can feel so short,” Zak said of his baby boy. “It’s important to really share the love and feelings of affection and acknowledgement when you can.”

— by Gabi Duncan