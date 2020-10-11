Robin Williams’ Son Zak Marries ‘Best Friend’ Olivia June On World Mental Health Day

Zak Williams has tied the knot!

The eldest son of the late Robin Williams said “I do” to his longtime love Olivia June on Oct. 10, coinciding with World Mental Health Day.

The significance was not lost on the mental health advocate, who announced his marriage with this tweet: “I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/ANtAW109zg — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) October 11, 2020

Olivia also celebrated their nuptials on Twitter, writing, “Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so.”

Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so. — Olivia June (@oliviajune) October 11, 2020

The bride shared glimpses at their special day on her Instagram, including a video of them kissing as they sat at their sweetheart table, a close-up of their decorations, and Zak holding their 16-month-old son Mickey in his arms.

Olivia also snapped a photo of their handwritten menu, which included an arugula, beet and burrata salad, seared snapper and wedding cake.

“10.10.2020 is world mental health day and @zakpym and my wedding. Hands down the best mental health decision of my life was to choose Zak,” she captioned the photo.

Two weeks before their big day, Olivia reflected on how the pandemic threw a wrench in their initial plans for their big day.

“Like many couples, COVID-19 destroyed our big wedding plans for 10.10.2020, but we just decided that we would make our dream date come true even though we can’t have the dream wedding that we envisioned. Can’t wait to make things official at our unofficial wedding… and even more so we can’t wait to officially celebrate with ALLLLL our friends and family once it’s safe to… one day!” she wrote in part.

Congrats to the happy couple!