Rock & Roll Icon Little Richard Dead At 87

Little Richard, a trailblazer of rock & roll music, has passed away at age 87. His son confirmed the news to Rolling Stone, saying the cause of death is unknown.

Little Richard, born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932, was known for his flamboyant clothing and larger-than-life persona—he frequently hoisted one leg over the piano while playing and belting out a song. His biggest hits included “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

He was among the 10 original inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, where he was honored alongside James Brown, Ray Charles and other icons. Artists including The Beatles and Elton John have cited Little Richard as a major influence on their musical style. He was also awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 1993 Grammys.

Little Richard was well aware of his impact on music, exclaiming at the 1988 Grammys, “I am the architect of rock & roll! I am the originator!”

Tributes have begun to pour out on social media as the world mourns the loss of a legend. Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, tweeted, “He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.”

Oscar winner Viola Davis also showed her love for the late icon, writing, “The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well.”

Little Richard will certainly be missed and will always be remembered as a musical pioneer.

— by Katcy Stephan