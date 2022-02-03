Dolly Parton Is Hosting The 2022 ACM Awards: ‘We’re Going To Have Some Fun’

Dolly Parton will be hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards!

The country legend will get behind the mic for the 57th ACM Awards on Monday, March 7th from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She’ll also be joined by co-hosts who have yet to be announced.

The two-hour show which will be streaming live on Prime Video, celebrates country music’s biggest stars and new talent with performances, collaborations and more.

“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” Dolly said in a press release for the announcement.

But this won’t be the iconic singer’s first time hosting the award show. She hosted in 2000 and in 2019 alongside Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

Dolly is certainly having a moment right now. It was just announced that she’s among this year’s nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

According to a press release on Wednesday, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls and A Tribe Called Quest also made the cut.

Dolly, Eminem and Lionel are three of the seven acts nominated for the first time, and the rapper is the only one in his first year of eligibility.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

An international voting body of more than 1,000 music industry veterans decide which acts are nominated for the Hall of Fame and winners will be officially inducted this fall. Details including the date, venue and ticket information for the ceremony are forthcoming. Inductees will be announced in May.

