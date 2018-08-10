The Rock Shows Off Sneak Peek Of The Seriously Awesome New Set Of 'The Jungle Cruise'

"The Jungle Cruise" set officially looks awesome!

The Rock took to Instagram on Friday to share a sneak peek from the set of his upcoming Disney film "The Jungle Cruise" and it's clearly Walt Disney's imagination come to life. In the video, The Rock shared some fun facts about the original Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland and how Walt Disney himself was the man with the vision behind the iconic ride. He was even the attraction's first skipper.

Then The Rock gives fans and up close look at the gigantic and massive set built in his home state of Hawaii. The jungle cruise clearly has a lot of area to cover on this set — which features a huge pond and a