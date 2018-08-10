The Rock Shows Off Sneak Peek Of The Seriously Awesome New Set Of 'The Jungle Cruise'

The Rock shows off the "Jungle Cruise" set in Hawaii. (Credit: Instagram)
"The Jungle Cruise" set officially looks awesome!
The Rock took to Instagram on Friday to share a sneak peek from the set of his upcoming Disney film "The Jungle Cruise" and it's clearly Walt Disney's imagination come to life. In the video, The Rock shared some fun facts about the original Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland and how Walt Disney himself was the man with the vision behind the iconic ride. He was even the attraction's first skipper.
Then The Rock gives fans and up close look at the gigantic and massive set built in his home state of Hawaii. The jungle cruise clearly has a lot of area to cover on this set — which features a huge pond and a
He captioned the video, "Watch ‘til the end and see one of the most awe inspiring & massive sets ever built from scratch. Walt Disney, this one’s for you buddy! 🧢 🤙🏾💫 Officially kicked off our @DisneysJungleCruise start of production with great respect, love, energy & mana. How cool is it that in 1955 when Disneyland first opened, Walt Disney himself, imagined and designed the first ever JUNGLE CRUISE ride. And he was the ride’s first skipper as well! A role that now I have the honor of bringing to life along with my incomparable co-star Emily Blunt ❤️ Heartfelt MAHALO to my home state of HAWAII for once again being a beautiful and exotic backdrop for one of my films. And for welcoming me and our big production back to the islands to help boost some economics and help our hard working locals and businesses. Honestly, this role is a dream come true and my gratitude & motivation to deliver something great is boundless. And 🤯🥃 now I need a drink. Welcome to the adventure of a lifetime... #JUNGLECRUISE 🚢 🗺🌴❤️"
The film is due out in October 2019.