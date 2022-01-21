Rock Superstar Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Rock superstar Meat Loaf has died at 74, according to a statement shared on his official Facebook page. TMZ reports that he passed away after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.

The post read, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.”

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World,” the announcement continued.

“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.”

The announcement concluded with, “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf’s career spanned between acting and music. He got his start on the stage in the Los Angeles production of the musical “Hair” in 1971 and two years later he joined the original cast of “The Rocky Horror Show” at the L.A. Roxy. He was then asked to reprise his role as Eddie in the 1975 film version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

He broke into the music industry in 1977 with his debut album “Bat Out of Hell” which sold more than 43 million copies worldwide and was certified Platinum 14 times. He recorded an additional 11 albums and in total sold more than 80 million albums.

Meat Loaf also appeared in movies including “Spice World,” “Fight Club,” and “Wayne’s World.”