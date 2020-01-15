Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall Of Famer And Dad To Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dies At 75

Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, passed away at the age of 75, the WWE announced on Wednesday.

Johnson, born Wayde Douglas Bowles in Nova Scotia in 1944, began his wrestling career in the mid-1960s, but his breakout moment came when he joined the WWE in 1983. Johnson later became known for being the first African-American World Tag Team Champion in WWE history as a member of The Soul Patrol. Some of the biggest rivals in his career were Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.

Johnson retired from the entertainment sport in 1991. He then trained his son Dwayne to follow in his wrestling footsteps. Dwayne took to the ring in the late 90s with the name Rocky Maivia in honor of his wrestling roots before reimagining himself as just “The Rock.”

In 2008, Dwayne inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The legendary wrestler is survived by his two sons, Dwayne and Curtis, and his daughter, Wanda. The cause of his death is currently not known.