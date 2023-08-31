Ron Cephas Jones’ Daughter Jasmine Breaks Silence On ‘This Is Us’ Star’s Death In Emotional Tribute

Ron Cephas Jones’ daughter is grieving out loud.

Jasmine Cephas Jones broke her silence on the “This Is Us” actor’s death, sharing a lengthy and emotional Instagram tribute honoring what she’ll miss most about her dad and how she hopes to hold on to their special connection after he’s gone.

The “Hamilton” star shared a series of throwback photos and videos with Ron on Instagram, including touching looks at personal quality time they spent together as she grew up and when they were able to share the screen as performers.

Jasmine, 34, reflected on her dad’s dedication to her and commended him for setting not only a great example as an artist but also a parent.

“Grief. This one is a battle. I keep looking at my phone wanting to call you and wanting to hear your voice. You listened… you REALLY listened to me. You valued my opinion and you never judged me. We all know you were a great actor but my god you were a damn good father,” she wrote in her caption.

Ron passed away on Aug. 19 after a “long-standing pulmonary issue,” his rep confirmed to NBC News. He was 66 years old.

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” a statement read in part.

Jasmine offered further praise for Ron, writing in her post how much she treasured the guidance he gave her throughout her life.

“Your best gift to me as a father was giving me a safe space to just be me. Not afraid of my womanhood and all the pain and awkwardness and social anxiety and tough burdens that society can put on us. You understood that,” she continued. “You led me. Mentored me. Gut laughed with me. Cried with me. Sang with me. Celebrated me. Studied with me. Cared for me… and loved me. There’s so much so say, but I don’t have many words. I just love you so much. I miss you beyond words. I still feel you here with me and I will carry you in my heart forever.”

Following the sad news, Ron’s “This Is Us” co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore were also among those who publicly mourned his loss.