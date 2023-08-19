‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Dead At 66

Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66.

The “This Is Us” star died from a long-standing pulmonary issue, a representative for the late actor said in a statement to People on Saturday.

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway,” the statement read.

Adding, “Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.”

Jones was best known for playing the biological father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) on NBC’s “This Is Us.” He won two guest acting Emmys in 2018 and 2020 for his role.