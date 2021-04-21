Ronda Rousey Expecting First Child With Husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey is going to be a mom!

The UFC Hall of Famer, 34, announced that she and hubby Travis Browne are expecting a child together in a since-deleted YouTube video. Ronda is a stepmom to Travis’ two sons, but this will be their first child together.

“I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months, so woo baby bump, I can’t hide it anymore, so it’s time to show it off,” she said. “And I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on and there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later, but here you go,” she said in the deleted video, according to multiple published reports.

Ronda and Travis tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2017. Just two weeks ago, Ronda shared a sweet video to her YouTube channel of she and Travis getting commemorative ring finger tattoos.

In 2019, Ronda opened up on “Total Divas” about her hesitation to expand her family, fearing the impact it could have on her wrestling career. “At what point am I being selfish?” she asked.

It seems that she came around to the idea, posting an intimate Instagram snap kissing her man in 2019, writing in the caption, “#impregnationvacation.”

Congratulations to the growing family!

