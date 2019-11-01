Rosie O’Donnell And Fiancé Elizabeth Rooney Call Off Engagement After Two Years Together (Reports)

Actress Rosie O’Donnell and her fiancé Elizabeth Rooney have called off their engagement a year after getting engaged, according to multiple reports.

The 57-year-old met Elizabeth in 2017, and proposed after nearly a year of dating. Elizabeth, a 34-year-old police officer, lived in Massachusetts while Rosie resides in New York. The two had been long-distance for the majority of their relationship.

Rosie had previously gushed about her partner telling People in 2017, “She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does.” She added, “She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman.”

Despite their age gap and the miles between them, the couple appeared to be going strong until recently. Rosie may have hinted at a separation earlier in October—when asked by US Weekly at the New York premiere of “The Sound Inside” about her upcoming nuptials, the former “The View” host responded, “No, no there are none. No wedding plans.”

Elizabeth has apparently deleted all photos of Rosie from her Instagram account and no longer follows the actress on social media.

But Rosie herself may have predicted the end of her relationship with Elizabeth early on. Despite gushing to radio host Howard Stern in 2017 about being “in love” with her younger girlfriend, she balked at the idea of marriage.

“I will not, ever,” Rosie said of a third marriage—despite being in a relationship with Elizabeth at the time. “I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with lawyers if, god forbid, it doesn’t work out.”

Rosie has previously been married twice. She shares four children with ex-wife Kelly Carpenter, who she was married to from 2004 to 2007, and one child with ex-wife Michelle Rounds, who she was married to from 2012 to 2015.