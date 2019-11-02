Rudy Boesch, ‘Survivor’s’ Oldest Contestant, Dead At 91 After Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease

“Survivor” legend Rudy Boesch has died at the age of 91.

Boesch, a retired Navy SEAL, passed away after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. The official Instagram of the UDT (Underwater Demolition Team)/SEAL Association confirmed the sad news early Saturday with a tribute to Rudy. “It is with a broken heart that we inform you that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night,” the post read.

“Master Chief was a legend in the SEAL and Special Operations community. Rudy proudly served our Nation from 1944-1990 and his impact on so many individuals continues today. Please join us in respecting his family’s wishes of privacy until we can release more details. God Speed Rudy!”

Rudy was one of the first contestants to appear on the long-running CBS reality series, cast in the inaugural season in 2000. Rudy was 72 years old when he competed on the series. He was eliminated in third place after losing the final immunity challenge. Rudy was such a fan favorite on “Survivor,” that he was brought back for the eighth season, “Survivor: All-Stars.”

Rudy’s “Survivor” co-contestant Richard Hatch posted his farewell on Twitter. “Ours was an interesting bond, Dear Rudy! You and I helped open minds and undermine predjudces [sic]. While your time here has passed, you will remain loved and iconic, dear friend!”

Rudy was born and raised in Rochester, New York, and enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17. He became a UDT Frogman in 1951 and was chosen as one of the first Navy SEALs in 1962. He completed two combat deployments during the war in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star for heroic action. He retired from the Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer in 1990.

Rudy was married to Marjorie Thomas for 53 years until her death in 2008. He passed exactly eleven years after his wife on Nov. 1, 2019. They had three children together.

Rest in peace, Rudy.