Rumer Willis Champions Body Positivity In Bikini Snap: ‘I Love The Me I See When I Look In The Mirror’

Rumer Willis is loving the skin she’s in.

“The Masked Singer” songbird posed in front of the mirror on Wednesday in a tangerine, high-waisted bikini, her hair in wet waves.

Rumer shared the skin-baring photo on Instagram and captioned it with an inspiring message about self-confidence.

“We all know it can be hard to reach acceptance and self love, but it is so important,” she professed. “But it has been one of the greatest and most rewarding things I have done.”

“I love the me I see when I look in the mirror,” she continued in part. “I urge you all to take a step back and remind yourselves that we are beautiful no matter how we feel about our imperfections. They make us who we are.”

Rumer followed up her post with a second selfie – this time a close-up of her bare face and natural tresses.

“Curlsssss,” she captioned the shot.

Rumer’s famous friends – like Peta Murgatroyd, Rebecca Gayheart Dane and Elle King – were among those who celebrated her confident photos in the comment section.

“So adorable!” her mom, Demi Moore, chimed in. “Such a sweetness comes shining through in allowing you to be you!!❤️”

Rumer has become a strong advocate for self-love – a practice that didn’t always come easy to her. Back in 2015, following her Mirrorball-winning run on “Dancing with the Stars,” she wrote a powerful essay in Glamour about her journey toward acceptance.

“I was constantly bullied because of my looks, so I struggled a lot with my body image,” “The House Bunny” actress wrote of her early days. “I wanted to have no butt; I wanted to have no boobs. For a long time I just wanted to look tiny and androgynous.”

It was Rumer’s time on “DWTS” that helped her own herself, flaws and all.

“When you conquer something you didn’t think you could do, energy and confidence radiate out of you, and that’s more beautiful than if you were skinny or had the perfect face,” she explained.

“We all need to stop bullying ourselves and being cruel to other women,” she added. “Attacking one another instead of supporting one another has become the norm. Life’s hard enough as it is. Let’s find strength in the fact that we’re different and unique. Let’s allow ourselves to say, “These are my flaws, but I’m still beautiful.” Let’s find our own value, know what we have to offer—and know that that is enough.”