Rumer Willis Plays Guitar For ‘Daddio’ Bruce Willis Amid His Aphasia Journey

Rumer Willis is presenting her famous dad with the gift of music.

The actress revealed she’s revisiting the guitar in honor of father Bruce Willis, who recently retired from Hollywood to focus on his health after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Rumer showed off her instrument in an Instagram selfie this week and dedicated the heartfelt post to Bruce as she revealed that he inspired her to brush up her skills.

“Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio,” she wrote alongside a music note emoji.

Rumer, her sisters Scout and Tallulah, mom Demi Moore, and stepmother Emma Heming announced Bruce’s condition in a joint social media statement in March. The women all shared the same throwback photo of the “Die Hard” icon and explained that he would be stepping back from “the career that has meant so much to him” following health issues that have impacted his cognitive abilities.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” the message read in part, also signed on behalf of Bruce and Emma’s two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is described as a condition that affects one’s ability to communicate and understand information.

Despite the troubling diagnosis, Bruce has seemed to be making the most of his time with loved ones. Prior to Rumer’s latest update, Emma shared a rare video of the action star playing basketball.

He and the model, who wed in 2009, also enjoyed a getaway “off the grid” shortly after Bruce’s news went public. Emma gave followers a peek at the family trip with a pair of Insta photos showing her and the “Sin City” star cuddling in the woods.

“Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma captioned the snaps, which she revealed were taken by 10-year-old Mabel.

— Erin Biglow