Demi Moore Flaunts Sexy Bikini In New Selfie: ‘Another Day In Paradise’

Demi Moore is flaunting her toned physique in a new Instagram photo from her Greek vacation.

On Wednesday, the “Ghost” actress snapped a few photos where she’s modeling a black triangle bikini. In one picture, she stood in her bedroom mirror and played with her hair as she took a selfie. In another pic, she posed in the shade outside with her hands on her head.

“Getting ready for another day in paradise,” Demi captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

The 58-year-old actress has been in Greece for the past two weeks and has been soaking up the Santorini sunshine and sharing pictures with her fans.

A few days ago, the mom-of-three showed off her stylish side as she rocked a pink and bright green cover up and neon lime one-piece underneath.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

She also popped a pose alongside her 32-year-old daughter, Rumer Willis, as they enjoyed the Fourth of July from the comfort of an incredible yacht.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Demi has been posting a lot of bikini pics lately. Earlier this month she unveiled her Andie swimwear campaign which featured her three daughters, Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis, and Rumer — all looking gorgeous in a series of swimwear.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.