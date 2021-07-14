Demi Moore Flaunts Sexy Bikini In New Selfie: ‘Another Day In Paradise’

Demi Moore is flaunting her toned physique in a new Instagram photo from her Greek vacation.

On Wednesday, the “Ghost” actress snapped a few photos where she’s modeling a black triangle bikini. In one picture, she stood in her bedroom mirror and played with her hair as she took a selfie. In another pic, she posed in the shade outside with her hands on her head.

“Getting ready for another day in paradise,” Demi captioned her post.

The 58-year-old actress has been in Greece for the past two weeks and has been soaking up the Santorini sunshine and sharing pictures with her fans.

A few days ago, the mom-of-three showed off her stylish side as she rocked a pink and bright green cover up and neon lime one-piece underneath.

She also popped a pose alongside her 32-year-old daughter, Rumer Willis, as they enjoyed the Fourth of July from the comfort of an incredible yacht.

Demi has been posting a lot of bikini pics lately. Earlier this month she unveiled her Andie swimwear campaign which featured her three daughters, Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis, and Rumer — all looking gorgeous in a series of swimwear.

