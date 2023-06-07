Rumer Willis Recalls ‘Crazy’ Moment She Broke Her Own Water During Childbirth: ‘I Popped It’

Rumer Willis is sharing the details of her birth story and the active role that she played in her daughter Louetta’s arrival.

The new mom shared intimate details of her labor and delivery during an appearance on the “Informed Pregnancy” podcast where she revealed that she broke her own water during her home birth back in April. Her mom Demi Moore and siblings Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis were there along with a doula.

Rumer shared that she “dilated from two to eight inches in about an hour,” and moved into the bathtub to continue her labor but her water didn’t rupture yet.

The 34-year-old said, “She was checking me and felt my water bag bulging, but still not popping, which was wild. And so, I was like, ‘Well, should we break it?’”

She continued, “‘She goes, ‘Well, you can.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Are you serious?’”

“I reached my finger up there, and I’m feeling and it was crazy. I could totally feel this little bag — it feels like a water balloon, but with a bit tougher skin,” she shared.

She recounted, “She just said, ‘Okay. On the next contraction, just push against it with your finger,’ and I popped it. I think there’s a photo of me and I just have this look of shock and surprise on my face. Because it’s a different sensation when the water bag is pushing against your cervix to when the baby’s head is.”

“It was like I pushed a little bit. Like, I pushed — well, I didn’t push a little bit, I pushed harder than I’ve ever probably, but it was literally like I pushed, her head was out. I pushed again and her whole body was out. There was no pause. There was no pause in between. It wasn’t one of those moments where it was, ‘Oh, your head is out,’” she said.



Adding, “My midwife and my partner caught her. It was the wildest thing. She had a cord wrapped around her neck, but it was also wrapped around her body in like almost like a prom sash.”

“We had four hands under there, under the birth stool. I’m going, ‘Give me the baby. Give the baby.’ But then, as soon as they untangled her, she was in my arms,” she said, describing “the most ecstatic, joyful moment of my entire life.”

“I just started sobbing with joy. I have some of the most beautiful photographs of it of just me looking at her, and looking at my sisters, and looking at my mom and my mom holding me. My sister actually told me something later that I didn’t even realize I said. I looked at Louetta at one point, and I said, ‘I missed you so much.’ I thought that was so sweet because it truly was like this moment of, ‘Oh, yes! We’re back together,’” she added. “It’s like, ‘Oh, yes. This person who I’ve known and I’ve been waiting for forever, here you are.’”

