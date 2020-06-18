‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’: Blair St. Clair & Mayhem Miller’s Glitzy Maxi Challenge Idea (Exclusive)

Shantay, which queens will stay?

Access Hollywood has an exclusive sneak peek at what goes down on this week’s episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” where the queens prepare for their maxi challenge, where they will have to create a hotel suite complete with a welcome basket, a signature nightcap and a room tour!

“This maxi challenge has got to be one of the most difficult in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ history,” Blair St. Clair says in the clip.

While Blair and Mayhem Miller are aiming for a glitzy glam golden hotel suite, Jujubee had a bit of a fishier idea.

“Wild Alaska, the room is just all Alaska themed,” Jujubee said to her visibly shook teammates. “There would be like a river with salmon, there’d be like snow – an Alaskan pipeline underneath.”

But, they ended up settling on a jungle theme for their sickening suite!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” airs Fridays at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim