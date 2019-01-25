Latrice Royale is back and better than ever!

The queen, who was previously eliminated, made her return on last week’s episode and now she’s ready to serve up sickening lewks and claim the crown!

Access has an exclusive sneakity peekity at tonight’s episode, where Latrice is painting her face in the work room.

<div style=”background-color:#000000;width:520px;”><div style=”padding:4px;”><iframe src=”//media.mtvnservices.com/embed/mgid:arc:video:vh1.com:c72b449a-769a-46d7-8592-afbd5faf0abc” width=”512″ height=”288″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true”></iframe></div></div>

“Girl, how you feelin’ over there mawma,” Money asks Latrice.

“Baby, I feel like a winner,” Latrice responds with confidence. “Like, I really do. I feel good. I’m wearing my favorite thing for the runway, oh my god. I feel really excited, it’s really awesome, cause everybody is just, like, showcasing their strengths, it’s what we do.”

Fellow competitor Trinity the Tuck also weighs in, throwing a little shade.

“Latrice is a force to be reckoned with, and she has a humongous following of fans that love and adore her,” Trinity says. “But in this competition, I just don’t feel like she’s like, living up to what she’s capable of. This could be her last chance.”

“You a big ass bitch, make it known, honey!” Trinity says at the end of the clip.

Fans online are conflicted at Latrice’s return to the stage. Some are supportive and took to Twitter to share their love for Latrice.

“My money is ALWAYS on @latriceroyale BLOOP,” Acid Betty wrote.

“Omgg!! That lip sync between @latriceroyal & @IamMoniqueheart was on freaking fire!,” another person wrote. “I completely agree with Monique when she said it’s the gay super bowl because u wait for it all season long lol.”

But overwhelming, fans aren’t happy about Latrice’s return.

“No way should @LatriceRoyale even have gotten this far, let alone be brought back in this weeks #AllStars4. What a bore.,” one person wrote.

“I’m really not happy ab Latrice Royale being back,” another tweeted.

Do you think Latrice should shantay stay or sashay away? Find out what happens tonight on VH1 at 8/7c.

— by Stephanie Swaim