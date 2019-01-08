‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Jiggly Caliente Makes A Psychic Connection In ‘Reading Queens’ First Look

Jiggly Caliente is making a meaningful connection.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum is in the first episode of “Reading Queens with Psychic Char Margolis,” and Access has the exclusive first look at the WOW Presents Plus web series.

In the clip, psychic Char Margolis begins doing a reading on Jiggly and sees someone very close to the queen…her mother.

The upcoming season will feature readings of multiple “Drag Race” alum including Mariah Balenciaga, Nina Bo’Nina Brown, Jaidynn Diore Fierce, Kimora Blacc, and Miss Vanjie as well as James St James!

“Reading Queens with Psychic Char Margolis” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 15 on WOW Presents Plus.

In addition to “Reading Queens,” an all-new season of “UNHhhh” starring Trixie Mattel and Katya will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 16, and a new season of “Iconic” starring Brad Goreski premieres on Jan. 17th.

— Stephanie Swaim