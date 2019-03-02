Miley Cyrus Jokes About Dark Fate For Hannah Montana: She Ended Up Doing ‘A Lot Of Drugs’

Miley Cyrus didn’t exactly foresee a Disney-friendly ending for Hannah Montana.

The pop superstar recently joked about the fate of her former TV alter ego, saying that she likely ended up partaking in illicit substances in adulthood.

Miley reportedly made the quip while guest-judging this week’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” on which the contestants lip-synced to the Hannah Montana hit “Best of Both Worlds.”

“Whatever happened to her?” host RuPaul asked of Hannah, prompting a candid response from Miley.

“A lot of drugs,” the “Malibu” singer teased back, per People.

While her take on Hannah’s future was all in good fun, of course, Miley has had no qualms openly discussing her own fluctuating relationship with marijuana over the years. She declared to Rolling Stone in 2013 that she thinks cannabis is “the best drug on Earth,” and shared more recently that mom Tish Cyrus got her “back on it” after a self-imposed break.

However, the 26-year-old said she still maintains healthy boundaries to make sure she’s always living her best life personally and professionally.

“When I’m just working, I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and-as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work,” Miley told The Sun in December.

Miley hung up her Hannah wig back in 2011 after a four-season run on the Disney Channel.

