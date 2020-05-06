‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: The Queens Have A Puppet ‘Bitch Fest’

No one sashayed away last week on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Following that double save, where Jackie Cox and Heidi N Closet were both told they can shantay you-stay, the queens are back and better than ever!

We have the exclusive first look at the show’s sickening first act. It starts with the gals in the workroom.

Despite Gigi Goode being “so happy” for her fellow queens being saved, she admits she’s a bit shook that there are still six contestants.

“As soon as (RuPaul) said you were safe there was a moment in me where I was like, ‘Really?!’” Gigi says as Jackie looks a bit shocked. “Only because I’m like ok, now we have to start over again.”

The queens then de-drag and Mama Ru reveals that they’re going to do a mini-challenge with puppets!

The gals are instructed to pull out a puppet that represents one of their competitors, they then must drag up the puppet pal and then have a “bitch fest” with it!

Well, despite almost being sent home last week, Jackie Cox ends up winning the mini challenge with her impersonation of Sherry Pie.

Ru then lets them all know that for this week’s maxi challenge the queens will have to perform their own “one drag queen show.”

“You can play multiple characters or just be yourself! Anything goes,” Ru says. “Now you’ll be performing in front of a live audience.”

Who will win this week's maxi challenge?

