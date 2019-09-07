‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ Set To Make Herstory With An ‘Eleganza’ At 2020 Las Vegas Residency

The Queens are wild in Vegas!

RuPaul dropped news at DragCon NYC on Saturday that will have “Drag Race” stans gagging! The star announced that “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” will be taking over the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas with a residency starting January 2020.

The press release describes the revue as “everything you love about the TV show and then some . . . ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ will be the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory.”

The show will be interactive and encourage audience participation, “as if they were attending a live episode of the world-famous competition,” according to the press release. “Each live performance is packed with outrageous comedy, eye-popping fashions, over-the-top singing and dancing, heartwarming moments, plus twists and turns that will leave the audience gagging for more.”

Seven drag stars will be featured in each show from a rotating group of queens for each of the five weekly performances, including Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Eureka O’Hara, India Ferrah, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Shannel, Shea Couleé, and Yvie Oddly. The revue will be directed by Jamal Sims (“Aladdin,” “Step Up”) and RuPaul.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is an immersive, interactive thrill-ride for everyone who loves to laugh, dance and sing-along when a fabulous drag queen shakes her padded a** on stage,” RuPaul said.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” will perform Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 9:30 p.m.

Fans can sign up for access at rupaulsdragracelive.com, and presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. General tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 13.