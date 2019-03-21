‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Sneak Peek: Nina West Opens Up About Being Targeted In College

Nina West is opening up about a very difficult time in her life.

In this sneak peek from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” the queen shares about a terrible time in her life when she was targeted by homophobic people in college after she ran for student government.

“This underground hate group that was on our really small conservative college campus took it upon themselves to harass me, to break into my dorm room, to like threaten my life and say they were gonna kill me,” Nina says to other queen in the workroom.

Nina then explains how she received multiple threats, including one time when someone allegedly tried to break into the dorm she was staying in.

“It was so scary, I can remember thinking, that I was in trouble,” an emotional Nina shares. “I had to move out of my dorm room and move into an all-girls dorm and basically hide for two weeks until they found the person.”

Nina goes on to share how her terrible situation, as well as learning about the murder of Matthew Shepard caused her to become involved in LGBTQ+ activism.

“This is why I’m involved in gay rights issues,” Nina explains to the workroom. “Because I don’t want anyone to ever feel that way that I felt.”

“You don’t want to ever feel like you don’t matter,” she adds, fighting back tears.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim