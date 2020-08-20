‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Chi Chi DeVayne Has Died At 34 (Reports)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away at age 34.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed sad news, which comes after DeVayne, aka Zavion Davenport, was hospitalized with pneumonia and suspected kidney failure.

The 34-year-old star was originally admitted to the hospital in July and shared a medical update at the time.

“So just a little update, I look like s**t. But, yeah so they got my blood pressure down and all of that good stuff. But today I have to go on, they’re gonna do three hours of dialysis to see if they can get my kidney’s back functioning. But yeah, if you don’t know I got scleroderma. And it affects like everything in your body – heart, lungs, kidney – everything. So yeah I let it go too long without going to the doctor and these are the consequences. Take care of your body,” the artist said in the video.

Scleroderma is a “a chronic connective tissue disease generally classified as one of the autoimmune rheumatic diseases,” according to Scleroderma.org. The website also says that systemic scleroderma “can involve the skin, esophagus, gastrointestinal tract (stomach and bowels), lungs, kidneys, heart and other internal organs. It can also affect blood vessels, muscles and joints.”

After being readmitted to the hospital, the performer recently shared another video saying, “Hey guys, I’m back in. Keep me in your prayers,” I’ll be back soon.”

Fellow “Drag Race” stars took to social media to react to the sad news.

❤️❤️❤️ an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020

This is so sad! She was really a great queen and an all around sweetheart 💔 — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) August 20, 2020

I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over 💔 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020

❤️ Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many. We all love you and will miss you. pic.twitter.com/pOLjEN5pPJ — Aquaria 🖤 (@aquariaofficial) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi 💔 My heart is breaking. You were such a light, a rare talent, a kind and generous spirit and a force of nature on the stage. Rest well, sister. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/XRkxnjzisq — BeBe Black Lives Matter Benet (@BeBeZaharaBenet) August 20, 2020

So deeply sad about the loss of Chi Chi DeVayne. She was an incredible performer, so down to earth and a bright light in the drag community. She brought such Louisiana warmth & personality to @RuPaulsDragRace & I'm sure inspired countless young people in the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/PmcALwLRFF — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 20, 2020

OMG just heard. Rest easy the sweetest most sensitive kind and wholesome angel. ♥️ Chi Chi. — Give Us Free (@monetxchange) August 20, 2020

DeVayne was from Shreveport, Louisiana and is best known as a fan favorite on Season 8 of “Drag Race” as well as “All Stars.”

R.I.P. Zavion Davenport.

— Stephanie Swaim