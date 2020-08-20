‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Chi Chi DeVayne Has Died At 34 (Reports)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away at age 34.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed sad news, which comes after DeVayne, aka Zavion Davenport, was hospitalized with pneumonia and suspected kidney failure.

The 34-year-old star was originally admitted to the hospital in July and shared a medical update at the time.

“So just a little update, I look like s**t. But, yeah so they got my blood pressure down and all of that good stuff. But today I have to go on, they’re gonna do three hours of dialysis to see if they can get my kidney’s back functioning. But yeah, if you don’t know I got scleroderma. And it affects like everything in your body – heart, lungs, kidney – everything. So yeah I let it go too long without going to the doctor and these are the consequences. Take care of your body,” the artist said in the video.

Scleroderma is a “a chronic connective tissue disease generally classified as one of the autoimmune rheumatic diseases,” according to Scleroderma.org. The website also says that systemic scleroderma “can involve the skin, esophagus, gastrointestinal tract (stomach and bowels), lungs, kidneys, heart and other internal organs. It can also affect blood vessels, muscles and joints.”

After being readmitted to the hospital, the performer recently shared another video saying, “Hey guys, I’m back in. Keep me in your prayers,” I’ll be back soon.”

Fellow “Drag Race” stars took to social media to react to the sad news.

DeVayne was from Shreveport, Louisiana and is best known as a fan favorite on Season 8 of “Drag Race” as well as “All Stars.”

R.I.P. Zavion Davenport.

— Stephanie Swaim

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.