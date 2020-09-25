‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue’s’ Derrick Berry, Naomi Small & More Sing ‘The Mirror Song’ In Deleted Scene (EXCLUSIVE)

These queens are here to werk!

In an exclusive clip, the queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” perform “The Mirror Song” and reflect on their show, “RuPaul’s Drage Race Live The Musical!” in a deleted never-before-seen clip.

“I love doing ‘The Mirror Song,’ there’s something so empowering about transformation. It is really, really, amazing to be able to look in the mirror and not recognize yourself,” Naomi Smalls says in the clip. “And I don’t necessarily think that’s an escape of like, ‘I can’t be Davis today, I need to be Naomi,’ it’s just really cool. Drag is f***ing cool.”

Derrick Barry also reflects on the song in the clip.

“That little kid in me that, you know, put a towel on my head for hair, or would tuck in the mirror and be like, ‘What does this look like?.’ That little kid is the one that’s onstage in RuPaul’s new Vegas show,” Derrick said. “So the little me, if I could talk to him and say, ‘Oh my god, you’re gonna make it, just wait!”

If you want to see more from the episode, make sure to check out the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” it’ll be airing today at 8/7c on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim