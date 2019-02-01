Aja is coming for our wigs with a fierce new music video!

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum just dropped the video for their bop “Jekyll & Hyde.”

The video features gorgeous vibrant imagery and serves up multiple sides of Aja, showing the artist in a ton of different looks including a mad scientist number, a bright green wigged look, and even some religious iconography.

It’s directed by Assaad Yacoub and features Shilow, plus make sure to check out the video to see a cameo from fellow “Drag Race” star Farrah Moan!

“When I wrote Jekyll & Hyde, it was like this moment of embracing and confronting my inner demons…reflecting on where I come from, and how I’ve dealt with fame over the past couple years, how it’s changed my perception on creating the art I want to make,” Aja said in a statement

“In the video you see me trying to convince Shilow that he’s the bad guy and I have him locked up after his therapy session with me. But then in the next scene I appear in a full-body straight-jacket,” they continued.

“You realize I’m trying to expel Shilow’s demons but have no intentions of expelling my own. The video is about good vs. evil, perception vs. reality and all the experiences that shape how we see the world,” Aja concluded.

Aja also tweeted after the video was released, thanking their supporters for always standing by them.

“Through everything I’ve ever had to face in my life, self doubt was my biggest enemy and with the help of my supporters I am able to walk away and smile. Thank you for believing in me,” Aja wrote.

The track is a part of Aja’s brand new 15-track album, “Box Office,” which drops on Feb. 7.

The new album features collabs with CupcakKe, Rico Nast, Shea Coulee and Lady Luck.

Are you excited for Aja’s new album?

— by Stephanie Swaim