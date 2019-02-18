‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s’ Sasha Velour Announces New ‘Smoke & Mirrors’ Show & NYC Residency

Sasha Velour is sashaying onstage with a brand new show!

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9 winner just announced she’s going to have an all new show titled, “Smoke and Mirrors.”

“SMOKE & MIRRORS 6-NIGHT NYC RESIDENCY | MARCH 21-30 TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW,” she tweeted on Monday.

SMOKE & MIRRORS

6-NIGHT NYC RESIDENCY | MARCH 21-30

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: https://t.co/ySFN3EzgTl pic.twitter.com/EAqfORvaiK — Sasha Velour (@sasha_velour) February 18, 2019

What can fans expect to see at the extravaganza eleganza?

“Attendees will be on the edge of their seats as Sasha explodes into rose petals, vanishes in a poof of smoke, saws herself in half, conjures a rainstorm, and even transforms into a tree in front of their eyes (to name just a few). But the real magic is the way that these illusions and deceptions serve to unmask deeper truths, sparking fresh analysis of gender, fame, family, and the importance of dreaming big and living life over-the-top,” a press release about the show reads.

Sasha is very excited for fans to get to see the new show.

“This show is the culmination of 6 years of developing my own personal style of drag performance. Most of the numbers in ‘Smoke & Mirrors’ are based on lip-synch experiments I’ve done on stage for my monthly drag show Nightgowns (some successful, others–epic failures, finally getting their redemption),” she said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to bring this show home to New York for the first time in March! I’m so excited I could spit!” Sasha concluded.

Tickets are available now!

— Stephanie Swaim