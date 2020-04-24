‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’: Trixie Mattel, Bob The Drag Queen & Monet X Change Stun In Sneak Peek

The workroom is about to get star-studded, henny!

We have a sneak peek at the upcoming anticipated series, “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.”

In the clip, Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change react as mysterious celebrities describe themselves.

“I want someone who can walk in heels,” Monet says in the clip.

Bob the Drag Queen responds, “Girl, walkin’ in heels (is) like Hep C – you either got it or you ain’t okay!”

As they trio sees an outline of the first celeb, they muse that it could be Eminem, Haley Joel Osment or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

But, the secret celeb describes themselves as an actor, author and activist.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting my entire life to be here,” they say.

If you want to know who the mystery celebrity is, you’ll have to tune in to the premiere for the true Ru-veal of who is competing!

In the four-part event series, beloved “Queen Supremes” Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo will lend their drag expertise to mystery film, music, television and comedy stars!

The celebs will be competing in fan-fave challenges while competing for prize money for their favorite charity, according to a press release!

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” premieres on Friday, April 24th at 9:30PM ET/PT.

— Stephanie Swaim