Rupert Grint Reveals Newborn Daughter’s Unique Name

Rupert Grint just joined Instagram with something very important to share.

The “Harry Potter” star shared the first photo of his 6-month-old daughter and he revealed her super cute name in the caption!

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he signed the caption.

Rupert and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome welcomed their daughter named Wednesday in early May.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the couple’s rep told E! News in May. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

The couple have been together since 2011 and sparked marriage speculation last year when George was spotted with a gold band on her ring finger. However, they have yet to confirm whether or not they actually said “I do.”

Congrats to the couple!