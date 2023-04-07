Russell Crowe’s Ex-Wife Honors Him With Birthday Tribute On What Would Have Been Their 20th Anniversary

Russell Crowe and his ex-wife remain on good terms more than a decade after parting ways.

Danielle Spencer shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the Oscar winner for his 59th birthday on April 7, noting that the occasion falls on another big milestone.

“Twenty years ago today, I married the father of my boys. While it is no longer our anniversary, it is still that guy’s birthday. Happy Birthday,” she wrote alongside a sepia-toned photo of Russell laughing with their sons.

Danielle, 53, added purple heart and party emojis to her caption, along with the hashtags “#birthday #birthdaywishes #ex #father #russellcrowe #family #friends.”

She and the “Gladiator” star met in 1990 on the set of their movie “The Crossing” and split in 2012, reportedly finalizing their divorce six years later.

Their two sons, Charles and Tennyson, are now 19 and 16, respectively.

Russell Crowe Over The Years View Gallery

Followers applauded the Australian actress and singer for her post, with many sharing in the comment section how “classy” they thought it was for her to publicly wish Russell well on his big day – especially considering their duties as co-parents.

“Time passes but memories remain… beautiful photo of a father with his children,” one Instagram user wrote.

— Erin Biglow