Isla Fisher Shares Message Of Gratitude After Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce Announcement

Isla Fisher is embracing her new chapter with gratitude.

The actress shared her first personal update since she and estranged husband Sacha Baron Cohen announced their decision to part ways after 14 years of marriage.

Isla took to her Instagram story on May 14 with a thoughtful message for fans and loved ones who have offered well wishes in the wake of the breakup, posting a sunny photo of herself alongside a kiss-face emoji.

“Thank you for all your kindness and support,” she captioned the snap.

The post comes more than a month after Isla, 48, and Sacha, 52, revealed they privately filed for divorce in 2023.

The longtime couple shared the news in a joint statement on their respective Instagram stories on April 5, sharing a photo of the pair posing together in tennis gear.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the message read in part.

The former spouses went on to acknowledge their decision to keep the split out of the public eye as they navigated their next steps.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the statement continued. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The actors tied the knot in 2010 after a six-year engagement. They reportedly met at a 2001 party and went on to welcome three children, two daughters and a son.

Sacha and Isla shot to fame in the mid-2000s with their respective breakout roles in “Borat” and “Wedding Crashers.” The British performer previously found success in the UK for his sketch comedy series “Da Ali G Show,” and Australia native Isla later appeared in “Confessions of a Shopaholic” and the current Peacock series “Wolf Like Me.”

This was the first marriage for both stars.