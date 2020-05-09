Ruthie Ann Miles Welcomes Baby Girl 2 Years After Losing Daughter and Unborn Baby In Accident

Ruthie Ann Miles is celebrating the birth of a baby girl! The Broadway star took to Instagram to share the exciting news, captioning a sweet photo of a baby’s feet, “3 generations of April Babies.” The photo also revealed the baby’s name: Hope Elizabeth!

Ruthie first shared the news of her pregnancy in March. “Announcing our very happy news :),” she captioned her post on Instagram.

The 37-year-old then thanked those who had supported her and husband Jonathan Blumenstein after their 4-year-old daughter Abigail was struck and killed by a car in New York City, in 2018. Ruthie, who was pregnant at the time, sustained injuries during the crash and later suffered a miscarriage.

“We are expecting another child this spring! Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years…and now rejoice with us in this new life.”

Ruthie then acknowledged her two children that had passed. “We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow. Love, Jonathan and Ruthie Ann.” The couple planned to name their unborn baby who passed away, Sophia.

Dozens of the “All Rise” star’s famous friends congratulated her and Jonathan on their growing family. “I’m so happy for you,” wrote “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Fellow Broadway star Laura Benanti also congratulated her friend, writing, “Oh Ruthie!!!! So many blessings! We love you so!”

Congratulations to Ruthie Ann and Jonathan on their bundle of joy!