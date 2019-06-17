Ryan Lochte & Wife Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Baby No. 2!

And baby makes four!

Ryan Lochte welcomed his second child, a sweet baby girl, with his wife Kayla Rae Reid on Monday.

The 12-time Olympic medalist took to Instagram to share the exciting baby news.

“Miracle #2 witnessed. Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long,” he wrote alongside an adorable pic of himself cradling the family’s newest addition.

Adding, “She is perfect in every way! #blessed #daddysgirl #lochtefamilyof4.”

The former Playboy model also took to social media to echo her hubby’s excitement over their new bundle of joy with a series of photos from the delivery room.

“We did it!!! A healthy baby girl,” she captioned the snaps. “Liv Rae Lochte you’re so sweet and so beautiful.”

“Seeing Caiden’s reaction was an absolute cherry on top. Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible,” she added.

Liv joins her 2-year-old big brother Caiden Zane, whom the couple welcomed back in June 2017.

The proud parents, who tied the knot in January 2018, announced that they were expecting their second kiddo on Instagram in November.

“BOOM! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020,” the 34-year-old swimmer captioned the adorable announcement.

While his wife wrote alongside the same snap, “We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2 😜We can’t wait to meet you already!!!”

Congrats to the sweet family!